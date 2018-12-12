Salted Butterscotch Pretzel Cookies

Ingredients:

  • 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup butter, softened
  • 3/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 3/4 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1 box (4-serving size) butterscotch instant pudding
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 2 cups mini pretzel twists, coarsely crushed
  • 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
  • 1/2 cup milk chocolate toffee bits
  • 1 teaspoon coarse sea salt

Directions:

  1. Heat oven to 350°F. In medium bowl, mix flour, baking soda and 1/2 teaspoon salt; set aside.
  2. In large bowl, beat softened butter, granulated sugar and brown sugar with electric mixer on medium speed about 1 minute or until fluffy; scrape side of bowl. Beat in dry pudding mix. Beat in eggs, one at a time, just until smooth. Stir in vanilla. On low speed, beat flour mixture into sugar mixture until well blended. Stir in crushed pretzels, chocolate chips and toffee bits until blended.
  3. Drop dough by rounded tablespoonfuls about 2 inches apart onto ungreased cookie sheet. Sprinkle each cookie lightly with coarse salt.
  4. Bake 9 to 11 minutes or until light brown. Cool 2 minutes; remove from cookie sheet to cooling rack. Cool completely, about 15 minutes. Store covered in airtight container at room temperature.

