Yield: 8 – 12 scones
Prep time:16 minutes
Cooking time:10 minutes
Total time:26 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 3-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 2 tsp. baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 3/4 cup (1-1/2 sticks) butter, cold, cut into pieces
  • 1/4 cup mini chocolate chips
  • 4 eggs
  • 1/2 cup milk OR half-and-half

Directions:

  1. HEAT oven to 425°F.
  2. MIX flour, sugar, baking powder and salt in large bowl.
  3. CUT IN butter with pastry blender until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.
  4. ADD chocolate chips; toss to mix.
  5. BEAT eggs and milk in medium bowl until blended.
  6. ADD to flour mixture; stir with a fork just until dry ingredients are moistened.
  7. KNEAD dough a few strokes on lightly floured surface; pat to 3/4-inch thickness.
  8. CUT dough into rounds with lightly floured 3-inch cutter; place on greased baking sheet. GATHER scraps and repeat to use all dough.
  9. BAKE in 425°F oven until golden brown, about 10 minutes.
  10. COOL on wire rack.

