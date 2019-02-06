Chocolate Chip Scones
Yield: 8 – 12 scones
Prep time:16 minutes
Cooking time:10 minutes
Total time:26 minutes
Ingredients:
- 3-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 3/4 cup (1-1/2 sticks) butter, cold, cut into pieces
- 1/4 cup mini chocolate chips
- 4 eggs
- 1/2 cup milk OR half-and-half
Directions:
- HEAT oven to 425°F.
- MIX flour, sugar, baking powder and salt in large bowl.
- CUT IN butter with pastry blender until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.
- ADD chocolate chips; toss to mix.
- BEAT eggs and milk in medium bowl until blended.
- ADD to flour mixture; stir with a fork just until dry ingredients are moistened.
- KNEAD dough a few strokes on lightly floured surface; pat to 3/4-inch thickness.
- CUT dough into rounds with lightly floured 3-inch cutter; place on greased baking sheet. GATHER scraps and repeat to use all dough.
- BAKE in 425°F oven until golden brown, about 10 minutes.
- COOL on wire rack.
