Easy Taco Dip
Yield: 10 servings
Prep time:15 minutes
Total Time: 15 minutes
Ingredients:
- 16 oz. cream cheese, softened
- 2 cups sour cream
- 4 Tbsp. taco seasoning
- 1 cup finely chopped lettuce
- 4 tomatoes seeded and diced
- 1/2 cup sliced olives
- sliced jalapenos, optional
- 1 1/2 cup finely shredded sharp cheddar cheese
- Corn chips for serving
Directions:
- Combine softened cream cheese and sour cream in a large bowl and stir until well-combined. Add taco seasoning and stir well. Spread mixture evenly into a 9-10″ pie dish.
- Top mixture with shredded lettuce, chopped tomatoes, olives, jalapenos and shredded cheese. Taco dip can be served immediately or can be covered and stored in the refrigerator until ready to serve.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!