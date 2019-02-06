Chocolate Frappe

A glass of Chocolate Frappe

Chocolate Frappe

Yield: 6 – 6 ounce servings
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:10 minutes
Total time:20 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 2 tablespoon cocoa powder
  • 2 cups lowfat milk
  • 1/4 cup light chocolate syrup
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 containers (6 ounces) lowfat chocolate, vanilla or plain yogurt
  • 4 ice cubes
  • Bittersweet chocolate shavings, optional

Directions:

  1. Mix together sugar and cocoa powder in a small saucepan. Add 1/2 cup milk to sugar mixture; stir constantly over medium-low heat 3 minutes or until mixture is hot and sugar is dissolved. Pour mixture into a blender.
  2. Add remaining 1 1/2 cups milk, chocolate syrup, vanilla, yogurt and ice cubes to cocoa mixture in blender. Process until smooth. Pour into glasses and sprinkle with chocolate shavings or additional cocoa powder.

