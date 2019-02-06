Chocolate Frappe
Yield: 6 – 6 ounce servings
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:10 minutes
Total time:20 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 2 tablespoon cocoa powder
- 2 cups lowfat milk
- 1/4 cup light chocolate syrup
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 containers (6 ounces) lowfat chocolate, vanilla or plain yogurt
- 4 ice cubes
- Bittersweet chocolate shavings, optional
Directions:
- Mix together sugar and cocoa powder in a small saucepan. Add 1/2 cup milk to sugar mixture; stir constantly over medium-low heat 3 minutes or until mixture is hot and sugar is dissolved. Pour mixture into a blender.
- Add remaining 1 1/2 cups milk, chocolate syrup, vanilla, yogurt and ice cubes to cocoa mixture in blender. Process until smooth. Pour into glasses and sprinkle with chocolate shavings or additional cocoa powder.
