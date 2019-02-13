Chocolate Fudge

By -
0
21

Chocolate Fudge
Originally published on: December 10, 1926

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups sugar
  • 1 cup cream
  • 2 Tbsp. cocoa or 2 squares of chocolate
  • Good pinch of salt
  • 1/2 tsp. vanilla

Directions:

  1. Mix sugar and cocoa, add other ingredients and stir all thoroughly. Cook until it forms a soft ball in cold water. Do not stir while cooking.
  2. Remove from fire and let it get perfectly cold.
  3. Add 1/2 tsp. of vanilla and beat until it starts to cream.
  4. Pour into buttered pan. Nut meats may be added if desired.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articlePumpkin Pie without eggs
Next articleBaked Eggplant

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.