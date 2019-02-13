Chocolate Fudge
Originally published on: December 10, 1926
Ingredients:
- 2 cups sugar
- 1 cup cream
- 2 Tbsp. cocoa or 2 squares of chocolate
- Good pinch of salt
- 1/2 tsp. vanilla
Directions:
- Mix sugar and cocoa, add other ingredients and stir all thoroughly. Cook until it forms a soft ball in cold water. Do not stir while cooking.
- Remove from fire and let it get perfectly cold.
- Add 1/2 tsp. of vanilla and beat until it starts to cream.
- Pour into buttered pan. Nut meats may be added if desired.
