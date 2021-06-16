Chocolate Zucchini Cake
Ingredients:
- 2 cups flour
- 1 1/2 cups sugar
- 1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 1 Tbsp. grated orange zest
- 1 tsp. instant coffee powder
- 2 1/2 cups shredded zucchini (about 2 medium zucchini)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Oil and sugar one bundt pan.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine all dry ingredients including cocoa and mix well with a whisk.
- In a separate bowl, combine oil, eggs, buttermilk (when measuring buttermilk, be sure to shake the container first as it tends to separate), zest, and coffee and beat well.
- Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients, mixing with spatula until completely blended (Do not use an electric mixer). Add zucchini (the amount of zucchini doesn’t have to be exact – you can pack it gently a little when measuring), mixing thoroughly, then pour into prepared bundt pan and bake about 30 minutes or until top of cake is firm when you press on it or a toothpick inserted comes out clean.
- Allow cake to cool in pan at least 30 minutes – this makes the cake come out easily. Enjoy!