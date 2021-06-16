Chocolate Zucchini Cake

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups flour
  • 1 1/2 cups sugar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
  • 1 tsp. baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1/2 cup vegetable oil
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 cup buttermilk
  • 1 Tbsp. grated orange zest
  • 1 tsp. instant coffee powder
  • 2 1/2 cups shredded zucchini (about 2 medium zucchini)

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Oil and sugar one bundt pan.
  2. In a large mixing bowl, combine all dry ingredients including cocoa and mix well with a whisk.
  3. In a separate bowl, combine oil, eggs, buttermilk (when measuring buttermilk, be sure to shake the container first as it tends to separate), zest, and coffee and beat well.
  4. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients, mixing with spatula until completely blended (Do not use an electric mixer). Add zucchini (the amount of zucchini doesn’t have to be exact – you can pack it gently a little when measuring), mixing thoroughly, then pour into prepared bundt pan and bake about 30 minutes or until top of cake is firm when you press on it or a toothpick inserted comes out clean.
  5. Allow cake to cool in pan at least 30 minutes – this makes the cake come out easily. Enjoy!

