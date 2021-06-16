Zesty Zucchini Quesadillas
Yield: Serves 12
Ingredients:
- 2 cups zucchini, grated
- 3/4 tsp. salt
- 4 flour tortillas, 10-inch
- 1 cup carrots, grated
- 1/4 cup onions, chopped
- 2 Tbsp. chili peppers, mild, canned, diced, drained
- 2 Tbsp. pimentos, diced, drained
- 3 tsp. Italian Seasoning
- 1 cup Pepper Jack cheese, shredded
- 1 cup Sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded
- 2/3 cup real bacon bits
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 450ºF.
- Mix zucchini and salt together and let stand for 15 minutes. Drain well.
- Spray 1/2 sheet baking tray with PAM cooking spray. Lay two tortillas on sheet. Spread each tortilla with zucchini, carrots, onions, chili peppers, pimentos, Italian seasoning, cheese and bacon bits. Top each with another tortilla and spray with PAM cooking spray.
- Bake at 450 ºF for about 7 to 8 minutes. Remove from the oven. Cut each into 6 pieces. Put on a tray and garnish with parsley, zucchini stars and cherry tomatoes.
- Serve with salsa and sour cream.
- Can also use an electric quesadilla maker. Preheat for 5 minutes. Place tortilla sandwich in the machine. Cook 4 minutes or until lightly brown.
