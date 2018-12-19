Christmas Party Punch

Ingredients:

  • 64 oz Cranberry Raspberry Juice 
  • 1 liter Ginger Ale 
  • 1 liter Lemon Lime Soda 
  • 12 oz Raspberries 
  • 1/2 cup Cranberries 
  • 1 tbsp Sugar 
  • 8 scoops Raspberry Sherbert

Directions:

  1. Refrigerate juice, ginger ale, and soda overnight.
  2. In a food processor, puree 6 oz of raspberries and the sugar.
  3. Transfer mixture to punch bowl.
  4. Add juice, ginger ale and soda to punch bowl and stir.
  5. Garnish with ice cream, cranberries and remaining raspberries.

