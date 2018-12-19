Ingredients:
- 64 oz Cranberry Raspberry Juice
- 1 liter Ginger Ale
- 1 liter Lemon Lime Soda
- 12 oz Raspberries
- 1/2 cup Cranberries
- 1 tbsp Sugar
- 8 scoops Raspberry Sherbert
Directions:
- Refrigerate juice, ginger ale, and soda overnight.
- In a food processor, puree 6 oz of raspberries and the sugar.
- Transfer mixture to punch bowl.
- Add juice, ginger ale and soda to punch bowl and stir.
- Garnish with ice cream, cranberries and remaining raspberries.
