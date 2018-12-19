Ingredients:
- 1 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- ¼ cup powdered sugar, sifted
- 3 Tablespoons molasses
- 1 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- dash nutmeg
- 4 oz frozen whipped topping, thawed (or 1½ cups freshly whipped cream)
- Graham crackers for serving
Directions:
- Beat the cream cheese until smooth. Add the sugars and molasses, beating until smooth and combined.
- Next mix in the ginger, cinnamon, and nutmeg until well combined. Finally, add the whipped topping and beat until combined. Chill until ready to serve.
- Serve with graham crackers, refrigerating any leftovers.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!