Gingerbread Cheesecake Dip

Ingredients:

  • 1 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened
  • ¼ cup brown sugar
  • ¼ cup powdered sugar, sifted
  • 3 Tablespoons molasses
  • 1 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • dash nutmeg
  • 4 oz frozen whipped topping, thawed (or 1½ cups freshly whipped cream)
  • Graham crackers for serving

Directions:

  1. Beat the cream cheese until smooth. Add the sugars and molasses, beating until smooth and combined.
  2. Next mix in the ginger, cinnamon, and nutmeg until well combined. Finally, add the whipped topping and beat until combined. Chill until ready to serve.
  3. Serve with graham crackers, refrigerating any leftovers.

