Cranberry Fluff Salad

By -
0
5

Ingredients:

  • 14 oz Whole Berry Cranberry Sauce
  • 20 oz drained Crushed Pineapple
  • 8 oz thawed frozen whipped topping
  • 3.5 oz Marshmallow Creme
  • 3 cups Mini Marshmallows

Directions:

  1. Stir together cranberry sauce and pineapple in a large bowl. 
  2. In another bowl combine whipped topping and marshmallow creme until well blended. 
  3. Fold mini marshmallows and fruit mixture into whipped topping mixture until well distributed. 
  4. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.