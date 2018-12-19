Ingredients:
- 14 oz Whole Berry Cranberry Sauce
- 20 oz drained Crushed Pineapple
- 8 oz thawed frozen whipped topping
- 3.5 oz Marshmallow Creme
- 3 cups Mini Marshmallows
Directions:
- Stir together cranberry sauce and pineapple in a large bowl.
- In another bowl combine whipped topping and marshmallow creme until well blended.
- Fold mini marshmallows and fruit mixture into whipped topping mixture until well distributed.
- Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
