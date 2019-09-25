Cider-Baked Chicken and Sausage
Ingredients:
- 1 large onion, cut into eighths
- 1 large lemon, sliced into rounds
- 2 cups apple cider
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh sage, plus more for garnish
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 2 bay leaves
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 4 chicken legs
- 4 chicken thighs
- 1 12-ounce package chicken-apple sausage
- 2 large apples, each sliced into eighths
- 1 lb. small, red skinned potatoes, halved
Directions:
- Place a gallon size heavy-duty zip-top bag into a large bowl. Place the onion and next 9 ingredients into the zip-top bag, combining well. Add the chicken and chicken-apple sausage to the marinade. Close the bag, place in the refrigerator to marinate for at least 4 hours or up to 24 hours.
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
- Arrange the chicken pieces in a large roasting pan, skin-side up. Pour all of the marinade, including onions and lemons over and around the pieces.
- Tuck the sausages, apples and potatoes around the chicken. Cook for 1 hour and 15 minutes, turning sausages about halfway through to cook evenly.
- Arrange chicken, sausages and potatoes on a platter and sprinkle with chopped fresh sage.
