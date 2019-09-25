Apple Turkey Chili
Ingredients:
- 2 teaspoons olive or canola oil
- 1/2 cup chopped onion
- 2 tablespoons minced seeded jalapeño pepper
- 2 cloves garlic, minced (1 teaspoon)
- 1 pound 97% lean ground turkey
- 4 teaspoons chili powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano leaves
- 1 15-ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 unpeeled mildly tart, crisp apple, cored and diced (such as a Braeburn)
- 15-ounce can undrained chili beans in chili sauce
- 14.5-ounce can undrained small diced tomatoes
- 2/3 cup apple cider or apple juice
- 1/2 teaspoon packed brown sugar
- 2 to 3 tablespoons sour cream
- Thin apple wedges (optional)
- Thin lime wedges (optional)
- Cilantro sprigs (optional)
Directions:
- Heat oil over medium heat in large skillet. Add onion, jalapeño, and garlic; cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until onion is tender.
- Add ground turkey to onion mixture; cook over medium heat for 6 to 8 minutes or until turkey is no longer pink, breaking turkey in to 3/4-inch crumbles. Stir in salt, chili powder, cumin, and oregano; cook 30 seconds more. If necessary, drain and discard juices.
- Stir in diced apple, black beans, chili beans with sauce, tomatoes, apple cider, and brown sugar. Bring to a boil; reduce heat. Gently simmer over low to medium-low heat, covered, about 15 minutes or until to desired consistency. Ladle the chili into bowls. Top with sour cream. If desired, garnish with apple and lime wedges, and cilantro.
