Apple Butter
Ingredients:
- 10 pints apples, peeled and sliced
- 4 cups raw sugar
- 1 tablespoon cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon ground allspice
- 1 quart water
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon ground cloves
Directions:
- Combine the apples and water in a large kettle. Bring to a boil and simmer, covered, until apples are soft.
- Pass through a food mill.
- Combine strained applesauce with remaining ingredients in a clean kettle. Bring to a boil, stirring until sugar is dissolved.
- Cook gently, uncovered, until mixture becomes quite thick, at least 2-1/2 hours, stirring often.
- Pour into hot sterilized jars and seal.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!