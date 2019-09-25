Apple Butter

Ingredients:

  • 10 pints apples, peeled and sliced
  • 4 cups raw sugar
  • 1 tablespoon cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon ground allspice
  • 1 quart water
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon ground cloves

Directions:

  1. Combine the apples and water in a large kettle. Bring to a boil and simmer, covered, until apples are soft.
  2. Pass through a food mill.
  3. Combine strained applesauce with remaining ingredients in a clean kettle. Bring to a boil, stirring until sugar is dissolved.
  4. Cook gently, uncovered, until mixture becomes quite thick, at least 2-1/2 hours, stirring often.
  5. Pour into hot sterilized jars and seal.

