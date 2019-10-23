Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Pecan Muffins

Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Pecan Muffins

Ingredients:

  • 8 tablespoons sugar (divided)
  • 2 teaspoons cinnamon (divided)
  • 1 cup bran flakes
  • 1 cup skim milk
  • 1 cup flour
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 cup canned pumpkin
  • 1 egg
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped pecans

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray 12 muffin cups with cooking spray.
  2. Combine 2 Tablespoons sugar and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon in a small bowl; set aside.
  3. In a large bowl, combine cereal and milk and set aside for 5 minutes.
  4. Combine 6 Tablespoons sugar, 1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon, flour, baking powder and baking soda in a bowl. Whisk pumpkin, egg and vanilla into cereal.
  5. Fold in dry mixture; being careful not to over mix. Spoon into prepared pan and sprinkle with pecans and sugar-cinnamon mixture.
  6. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.

