Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Pecan Muffins
Ingredients:
- 8 tablespoons sugar (divided)
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon (divided)
- 1 cup bran flakes
- 1 cup skim milk
- 1 cup flour
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 cup canned pumpkin
- 1 egg
- 1 tablespoon vanilla
- 1/4 cup finely chopped pecans
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray 12 muffin cups with cooking spray.
- Combine 2 Tablespoons sugar and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon in a small bowl; set aside.
- In a large bowl, combine cereal and milk and set aside for 5 minutes.
- Combine 6 Tablespoons sugar, 1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon, flour, baking powder and baking soda in a bowl. Whisk pumpkin, egg and vanilla into cereal.
- Fold in dry mixture; being careful not to over mix. Spoon into prepared pan and sprinkle with pecans and sugar-cinnamon mixture.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.
