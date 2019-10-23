Twice-Baked Halloween Mummies
Ingredients:
- 3 baking potatoes (8 to 10 oz each)
- 12 frozen cooked Italian-style meatballs, about 1-inch each (from 16-oz package)
- 1 cup tomato pasta sauce (from 14-oz jar)
- 6 slices mozzarella cheese
- 12 small pimiento-stuffed olives
- 1 dill pickle, cut into twelve 1×1/4-inch pieces
Directions:
- Heat oven to 375°F. Wrap each potato in foil. Bake about 1 hour or until fork-tender. Let stand 10 to 15 minutes or until easy to handle. Meanwhile, in medium saucepan, cook meatballs and pasta sauce over medium-high heat 5 to 7 minutes or until meatballs are hot, stirring frequently. Cut each potato in half lengthwise. With spoon, scoop out pulp from each potato, leaving 1/4-inch shell. Discard pulp or reserve for another use. Place 2 meatballs and about 2 tablespoons sauce in each potato half; place on ungreased 15x10x1-inch pan. Cut cheese into 1/4-inch wide slices. Arrange cheese slices over meatball filling crossing back and forth to completely cover and resemble “bandages;” tuck ends inside potatoes. Bake about 2 minutes or just until cheese softens; do not melt. Place 2 olives on end of each potato to resemble eyes; place 2 pickle pieces at opposite end to resemble feet.
