Citrus Pan Sauce
Great on scallops or chicken.
Ingredients:
- 4 Tbsp. butter, divided
- 2 shallots, minced
- Finely grated zest of 1 orange
- 1 cup fresh orange juice
- Finely grated zest of 1 lemon
- 3 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 2 tsp. chicken bouillon paste dissolved in 1 cup hot water
- 2 tsp. cornstarch dissolved in 2 tablespoons cold water
- 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh parsley
- 1 orange, peeled, sectioned and roughly chopped
- Salt and ground black pepper
Directions:
- Melt two tablespoons of the butter in a sauté pan over medium heat.
- Add the shallots and sauté until they are soft and translucent, about 3-4 minutes.
- Add the orange zest and juice, lemon zest and juice and dissolved bouillon paste to the pan, stir to combine and bring to a rapid simmer. Continue
- simmering until the liquid is reduced, about 5-7 minutes.
- If you would like a thicker sauce, whisk in the cornstarch mixture and simmer, stirring occasionally for a few more minutes, until the sauce thickens.
- Whisk in the remaining butter and then stir in the parsley and the chopped orange sections. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
