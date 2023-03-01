Citrus Pan Sauce

Citrus Pan Sauce

Great on scallops or chicken.

Ingredients:

  • 4 Tbsp. butter, divided
  • 2 shallots, minced
  • Finely grated zest of 1 orange
  • 1 cup fresh orange juice
  • Finely grated zest of 1 lemon
  • 3 Tbsp. lemon juice
  • 2 tsp. chicken bouillon paste dissolved in 1 cup hot water
  • 2 tsp. cornstarch dissolved in 2 tablespoons cold water
  • 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh parsley
  • 1 orange, peeled, sectioned and roughly chopped
  • Salt and ground black pepper

Directions:

  1. Melt two tablespoons of the butter in a sauté pan over medium heat.
  2. Add the shallots and sauté until they are soft and translucent, about 3-4 minutes.
  3. Add the orange zest and juice, lemon zest and juice and dissolved bouillon paste to the pan, stir to combine and bring to a rapid simmer. Continue
  4. simmering until the liquid is reduced, about 5-7 minutes.
  5. If you would like a thicker sauce, whisk in the cornstarch mixture and simmer, stirring occasionally for a few more minutes, until the sauce thickens.
  6. Whisk in the remaining butter and then stir in the parsley and the chopped orange sections. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

