Ingredients:

  • 2/3 cup water
  • 1 cup pineapple juice
  • 1/4 cup teriyaki sauce
  • 2 tsp. soy sauce
  • 1 ⅔ cups dark brown sugar
  • 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
  • ½ small. onion, minced
  • 2 tsp. Bourbon
  • 1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper
  • 1 Tbsp. garlic, roasted

Directions:

  1. Combine water, pineapple juice, teriyaki sauce, soy sauce and brown sugar in a small saucepan over medium high heat.
  2. Stir occasionally until mixture boils, and then reduce heat to simmer.
  3. Add remaining ingredients to the pan and stir. Let simmer for about 45 minutes or until the sauce has reduced by half.

