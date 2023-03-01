Bourbon Glaze
Ingredients:
- 2/3 cup water
- 1 cup pineapple juice
- 1/4 cup teriyaki sauce
- 2 tsp. soy sauce
- 1 ⅔ cups dark brown sugar
- 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
- ½ small. onion, minced
- 2 tsp. Bourbon
- 1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper
- 1 Tbsp. garlic, roasted
Directions:
- Combine water, pineapple juice, teriyaki sauce, soy sauce and brown sugar in a small saucepan over medium high heat.
- Stir occasionally until mixture boils, and then reduce heat to simmer.
- Add remaining ingredients to the pan and stir. Let simmer for about 45 minutes or until the sauce has reduced by half.
