Citrus Watermelon’ade

By -
0
1

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups orange juice 
  • 1 cup grapefruit juice 
  • 2 cups oranges, cut into 1-inch pieces, peeled orange slices, for garnish 
  • 2 cups sugar 1 cup hot water 
  • 6 cups watermelon, seeded, no rind, cut into 1-inch pieces, divided 
  • ¾ cup lemon juice 
  • ¾ cup lime juice 
  • ½ cup mint leaves

Directions:

  1. Combine sugar and hot water in small saucepan over low heat; heat until sugar is dissolved. Refrigerate until chilled. Purée 4 cups watermelon in blender until smooth. Place watermelon juice, chilled sugar syrup, orange juice, grapefruit juice, lemon juice and lime juice in large pitcher; stir to combine. Add 2 cups watermelon pieces, orange pieces and mint leaves; refrigerate for 2 to 3 hours until well chilled. Serve over ice in tall glasses. Garnish with orange slices and watermelon chunks, if desired.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

<
SHARE
Previous articleLemon Cupcakes
Next articleHoney Citrus Glazed Carrots

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.