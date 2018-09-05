Ingredients:
- 2 cups orange juice
- 1 cup grapefruit juice
- 2 cups oranges, cut into 1-inch pieces, peeled orange slices, for garnish
- 2 cups sugar 1 cup hot water
- 6 cups watermelon, seeded, no rind, cut into 1-inch pieces, divided
- ¾ cup lemon juice
- ¾ cup lime juice
- ½ cup mint leaves
Directions:
- Combine sugar and hot water in small saucepan over low heat; heat until sugar is dissolved. Refrigerate until chilled. Purée 4 cups watermelon in blender until smooth. Place watermelon juice, chilled sugar syrup, orange juice, grapefruit juice, lemon juice and lime juice in large pitcher; stir to combine. Add 2 cups watermelon pieces, orange pieces and mint leaves; refrigerate for 2 to 3 hours until well chilled. Serve over ice in tall glasses. Garnish with orange slices and watermelon chunks, if desired.