Ingredients:
- 1 15 ounce white cake mix
- 1 cup water
- 1/3 cup unsweetened applesauce
- 1 tablespoon lemon zest
- 1 1/2 tablespoon lemonade mix
- 1 10 ounce container light whipped topping
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350. Line 24 cupcake tins with paper liners.
- In a medium bowl, combine cake mix and water. In a small bowl, combine applesauce and 1 tablespoon of lemonade mix; add to cake mixture. Mix well. Spoon batter evenly into cupcake liners. Bake for 15-17 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool completely. For frosting, combine the remaining lemonade mix into the whipped topping. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Remove from refrigerator and frost cupcakes. Garnish with lemon zest.