Cowboy Baked Beans
Submitted by: Bonnie McDermott
Ingredients:
- 1/2 lb. bacon, chopped
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 green pepper, chopped
- 2 lb. mixture of sausage and hamburger
- 1 lg. can (28 oz.) baked beans, drained
- 1 sm. can yellow butter beans
- 1 sm. can kidney beans
- 2 sm. cans tomato soup
- 1 c. brown sugar, packed
- 1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 1/4 c. brewed coffee
Directions:
- Cook the bacon in a skillet until cooked. Remove to a paper towel, leaving the bacon grease in the pan. Add the onion and green pepper and cook until soft and remove from pan. Cook mixture of hamburger and ground sausage and drain. Turn off the heat.
- Add all the prepared ingredients and remaining ingredients in a large bowl. Mix well. Pour into a 9×13 baking dish that has been sprayed with non-stick cooking spray.
- Bake in a preheated 350°F oven for about 2 hours.
