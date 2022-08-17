Sweet Potatoes with Streusel

By -
0
0

Sweet Potatoes with Streusel

Casserole Ingredients:

  • 6 c. mashed cooked sweet potato
  • Pinch of salt
  • ½ c. packed light brown sugar
  • ½ c. whole chocolate milk
  • 2 Tbsp. butter, softened
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1 tsp. vanilla extract
  • ½ tsp. ground nutmeg
  • ½ tsp. ground cinnamon

Streusel Ingredients:

  • 1¼ c. all-purpose flour
  • ½ c. packed light brown sugar
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 6 Tbsp. butter, melted
  • 1 Tbsp. espresso powder
  • ½ c. chopped pecans

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350°F.
  2. In a large bowl, using a mixer, beat potatoes and add pinch of salt until creamy. Add remainder of casserole ingredients and beat until smooth.
  3. Pour into a nonstick sprayed 9×13 baking dish.
  4. Mix ingredients for streusel in a separate bowl with a fork and sprinkle onto sweet potato mixture.
  5. Bake 35-40 minutes and let stand for 15 minutes before serving.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleCowboy Baked Beans
Next articleCoffee Dry Rub

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.