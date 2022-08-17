Sweet Potatoes with Streusel
Casserole Ingredients:
- 6 c. mashed cooked sweet potato
- Pinch of salt
- ½ c. packed light brown sugar
- ½ c. whole chocolate milk
- 2 Tbsp. butter, softened
- 3 large eggs
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- ½ tsp. ground nutmeg
- ½ tsp. ground cinnamon
Streusel Ingredients:
- 1¼ c. all-purpose flour
- ½ c. packed light brown sugar
- 1 tsp. salt
- 6 Tbsp. butter, melted
- 1 Tbsp. espresso powder
- ½ c. chopped pecans
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350°F.
- In a large bowl, using a mixer, beat potatoes and add pinch of salt until creamy. Add remainder of casserole ingredients and beat until smooth.
- Pour into a nonstick sprayed 9×13 baking dish.
- Mix ingredients for streusel in a separate bowl with a fork and sprinkle onto sweet potato mixture.
- Bake 35-40 minutes and let stand for 15 minutes before serving.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!