Slow Cooker Coffee Pulled Pork
Ingredients:
- 2.5-3 lbs. boneless pork butt
- 1 Tbsp. chili powder
- 2 tsp. sea salt
- 1 tsp. ground black pepper
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 tsp. mustard powder
- 1 tsp. onion powder
- 1 tsp. paprika
- ½ Tbsp. red pepper flakes
- 1 Tbsp. liquid smoke
- 1 c. hot water with 3 Tbsp. instant coffee (strong coffee)
- 1 onion, chopped in large pieces
Directions:
- In a small bow mix all the spices and then rub into the meat.
- Brown the pork roast on all sides, medium heat, in a skillet with olive oil.
- Place roast in a slow cooker sprayed with nonstick spray or use a disposable slow cooker bag. Add the onion and coffee and put the lid on.
- Cook on high temperature for 5 hours or low heat for about 9 hours. When the roast is fully cooked, 145°, transfer to a mixing bowl or cookie sheet with onion pieces.
- You can shred it with two forks and add liquid to create the consistency that you need from the crock pot juices.
