    Slow Cooker Coffee Pulled Pork

    Ingredients:

    • 2.5-3 lbs. boneless pork butt
    • 1 Tbsp. chili powder
    • 2 tsp. sea salt
    • 1 tsp. ground black pepper
    • 1 tsp. garlic powder
    • 1 tsp. mustard powder
    • 1 tsp. onion powder
    • 1 tsp. paprika
    • ½ Tbsp. red pepper flakes
    • 1 Tbsp. liquid smoke
    • 1 c. hot water with 3 Tbsp. instant coffee (strong coffee)
    • 1 onion, chopped in large pieces

    Directions:

    1. In a small bow mix all the spices and then rub into the meat.
    2. Brown the pork roast on all sides, medium heat, in a skillet with olive oil.
    3. Place roast in a slow cooker sprayed with nonstick spray or use a disposable slow cooker bag. Add the onion and coffee and put the lid on.
    4. Cook on high temperature for 5 hours or low heat for about 9 hours. When the roast is fully cooked, 145°, transfer to a mixing bowl or cookie sheet with onion pieces.
    5. You can shred it with two forks and add liquid to create the consistency that you need from the crock pot juices.

