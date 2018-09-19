Ingredients:
- 1 Pound Ground Beef lean
- 1/4 cup Barbecue sauce
- 1/2 cup red onion finely chopped
- 1 teaspoon garlic cloves finely chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
- 2 tablespoons Chile Peppers in Adobo Sauce
- 9 Hamburger Buns slider size
- 1 1/2 cups lettuce chopped
- 1 Tomato sliced
- 1/4 cup Pickles sliced
Directions:
- Wash your hands and clean your preparation area. Heat your grill to grill over medium-high heat.
- Chop red onion and garlic cloves. Measure ingredients.
- Add ground beef, barbecue sauce, red onion, garlic cloves, chili powder, and chile peppers in adobo sauce to a bowl. Mix ingredients.
- Form hamburger mixture in to slider sized patties – about 2 inches in diameter.
- Grill the hamburger patties over medium high heat for about 8 minutes on each side or until slider patties reach 165*F.
- Build cowboy sliders on multi grain hamburger buns with lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.
Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.