Cowboy Sliders

Ingredients:

  • 1 Pound Ground Beef lean
  • 1/4 cup Barbecue sauce
  • 1/2 cup red onion finely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon garlic cloves finely chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
  • 2 tablespoons Chile Peppers in Adobo Sauce
  • 9 Hamburger Buns slider size
  • 1 1/2 cups lettuce chopped
  • 1 Tomato sliced
  • 1/4 cup Pickles sliced

Directions:

  1. Wash your hands and clean your preparation area. Heat your grill to grill over medium-high heat.
  2. Chop red onion and garlic cloves. Measure ingredients.
  3. Add ground beef, barbecue sauce, red onion, garlic cloves, chili powder, and chile peppers in adobo sauce to a bowl. Mix ingredients.
  4. Form hamburger mixture in to slider sized patties – about 2 inches in diameter.
  5. Grill the hamburger patties over medium high heat for about 8 minutes on each side or until slider patties reach 165*F.
  6. Build cowboy sliders on multi grain hamburger buns with lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

