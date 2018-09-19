Ingredients:

1 Pound Ground Beef lean

1/4 cup Barbecue sauce

1/2 cup red onion finely chopped

1 teaspoon garlic cloves finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

2 tablespoons Chile Peppers in Adobo Sauce

9 Hamburger Buns slider size

1 1/2 cups lettuce chopped

1 Tomato sliced

1/4 cup Pickles sliced

Directions:

Wash your hands and clean your preparation area. Heat your grill to grill over medium-high heat. Chop red onion and garlic cloves. Measure ingredients. Add ground beef, barbecue sauce, red onion, garlic cloves, chili powder, and chile peppers in adobo sauce to a bowl. Mix ingredients. Form hamburger mixture in to slider sized patties – about 2 inches in diameter. Grill the hamburger patties over medium high heat for about 8 minutes on each side or until slider patties reach 165*F. Build cowboy sliders on multi grain hamburger buns with lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.