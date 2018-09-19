Ingredients:
- 6 ounces egg noodles
- 4 tablespoons butter, divided
- 2 chicken breasts, cubed
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 8 ounces sliced button or cremini mushrooms
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 cup chicken broth
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- Chopped parsley, for garnish (optional)
Directions:
- Cook egg noodles in large pot of salted boiling water according to package directions. Drain and set aside.
- Meanwhile, melt 2 tablespoons butter in large skillet over medium heat. Add chicken and season with salt and pepper. Cook until browned, about 3 minutes per side. Remove chicken from pan and set aside.
- Melt remaining 2 tablespoons butter in same skillet. Add mushrooms and onions and cook until tender, about 5-6 minutes. Add garlic and cook 1 minute more. Sprinkle with flour and stir until combined.
- Add chicken broth and increase heat to medium high. Bring to boil and simmer until thickened, stirring frequently, about 2-3 minutes. Stir in sour cream and season with salt and pepper.
- Add chicken and mushroom mixture back to pan. Cook 3-5 minutes or until chicken is cooked through. Add egg noodles, toss to c