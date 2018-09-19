Cheeseburger Mac

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound Ground Beef
  • 1-3/4 cups water
  • 1 cup dry elbow macaroni
  • 6 ounces processed cheese, cut into cubes
  • 8 to 10 dill pickle slices (optional)

Directions:

  1. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add ground beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally.
  2. Stir in water and macaroni; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 9 to 11 minutes or until macaroni is tender.
  3. Stir in cheese cubes. Cook 1 to 2 minutes or until heated through, stirring occasionally.
  4. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Serve beef mixture topped with pickle slices, if desired. 

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

