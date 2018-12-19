Submitted by: Bobbie Kozlawski of Erie, Pennsylvania
Ingredients:
- 1 pkg. pitted dates, each cut into 4 pcs. (8 oz.)
- 1 pkg. dried apricots, each cut into 4 pcs. (8 oz.)
- 2 cups drained whole maraschino cherries
- 1 can flaked coconut (3.5 oz.)
- 6 cups shelled whole pecans (about 1.5 lbs.)
- 1 1/2 cups unsifted all-purpose flour
- 1 1/2 cups sugar
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 Tbsp. bitters
- 1/4 cup dark rum
- 6 eggs
Glaze:
- 1.5 cups confectioners’ sugar
- 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 1/4 tsp. bitters
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients in a large bowl or deep pot. Mix until well blended, stiff and sticky.
- Grease two 9x5x3-inch loaf pans with shortening, line with wax paper and grease again.
- Pack fruit cake mixture tightly into pans. Bake in a preheated slow oven (300°F.) for 1 hour and 20 to 30 minutes, or until firm to the touch in the center. Cool cakes in pans, then unmold.
- Serve one cake now and pack one in foil for the freezer.
- For the Glaze: mix all ingredients together and top cake immediately.
- Glaze cake, or decorate top with candied cherries and pecans, fastened in place with a little corn syrup.
