Trinidad Fruit Cake

Submitted by: Bobbie Kozlawski of Erie, Pennsylvania

Ingredients:

  • 1 pkg. pitted dates, each cut into 4 pcs. (8 oz.)
  • 1 pkg. dried apricots, each cut into 4 pcs. (8 oz.)
  • 2 cups drained whole maraschino cherries
  • 1 can flaked coconut (3.5 oz.)
  • 6 cups shelled whole pecans (about 1.5 lbs.)
  • 1 1/2 cups unsifted all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 cups sugar
  • 1 tsp. baking powder
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1 Tbsp. bitters
  • 1/4 cup dark rum
  • 6 eggs

Glaze:

  • 1.5 cups confectioners’ sugar
  • 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
  • 1/4 tsp. bitters

Directions:

  1. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl or deep pot. Mix until well blended, stiff and sticky.
  2. Grease two 9x5x3-inch loaf pans with shortening, line with wax paper and grease again.
  3. Pack fruit cake mixture tightly into pans. Bake in a preheated slow oven (300°F.) for 1 hour and 20 to 30 minutes, or until firm to the touch in the center. Cool cakes in pans, then unmold.
  4. Serve one cake now and pack one in foil for the freezer.
  5. For the Glaze: mix all ingredients together and top cake immediately.
  6. Glaze cake, or decorate top with candied cherries and pecans, fastened in place with a little corn syrup.

