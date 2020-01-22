Gluten-Free Banana Bread

By -
0
16
Gluten-free banana bread loaf on a cutting block with a knife and two slices cut from the end.

Gluten-Free Banana Bread

Ingredients for Crust:

  • nonstick cooking spray
  • 4 very ripe bananas (medium, mashed)
  • 2 Tbsp. canola oil
  • 1 cup low-fat buttermilk
  • 2 egg whites
  • 1 tsp. vanilla extract
  • 1/4 cup Sugar
  • 2 cup gluten free baking mix
  • 3 Tbsp. ground flax seed

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 8×4-inch loaf pan with cooking spray.
  2. In a large bowl, combine bananas, oil, buttermilk, egg whites, vanilla and sugar; mix well.
  3. Add gluten-free baking mix and flaxseed and mix until blended.
  4. Pour batter into loaf pan. Bake for 30-35 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.  

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.