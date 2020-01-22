Gluten-Free Banana Bread
Ingredients for Crust:
- nonstick cooking spray
- 4 very ripe bananas (medium, mashed)
- 2 Tbsp. canola oil
- 1 cup low-fat buttermilk
- 2 egg whites
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1/4 cup Sugar
- 2 cup gluten free baking mix
- 3 Tbsp. ground flax seed
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 8×4-inch loaf pan with cooking spray.
- In a large bowl, combine bananas, oil, buttermilk, egg whites, vanilla and sugar; mix well.
- Add gluten-free baking mix and flaxseed and mix until blended.
- Pour batter into loaf pan. Bake for 30-35 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.
