Hello, I’m Butler County Dairy Princess, Maggie Rasp.

SPRING HAS SPRUNG!

Let’s celebrate the season with bright, fruity flavors and try to include dairy in our diets at least three times every day! This recipe is sweet, simple, and a fun new twist on simple breakfasts!

Ingredients:

1 stick UNSALTED BUTTER softened

6 tablespoons whole berry cranberry sauce

4 teaspoons orange marmalade

2 teaspoons confectioners’ sugar

1/8 teaspoon salt

Directions:

Combine ingredients in a small food processor; process until well blended. Spoon into an airtight container; store in refrigerator.

DAIRY FUN FACT

Did you know that there are a little over a thousand dairy farms in Pennsylvania? And that about 27 of those dairies are in Butler County? Help support these dairies and buy local!