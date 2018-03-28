Ingredients:
- 2 pounds asparagus rinsed and trimmed
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1/4 cup grated parmesan
- 1/4 cup whole wheat panko bread crumbs
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/4 teaspoon paprika
- Heat oven to 350 degrees.
Directions:
- Place asparagus into a large baking dish and drizzle olive oil evenly over asparagus
- Roast asparagus for 15-20 minutes until tender.
- While asparagus is roasting, combine panko bread crumbs, paprika, onion powder, and parmesan cheese.
- Remove asparagus from oven and lightly sprinkle with seasoned bread crumb mixture.
- Return to oven for 5 more minutes, or until bread crumbs begin to lightly brown. Remove from oven and serve.