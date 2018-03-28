Parmesan Asparagus

By -
0
20

Ingredients:

  • 2 pounds asparagus rinsed and trimmed
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/4 cup grated parmesan
  • 1/4 cup whole wheat panko bread crumbs
  • 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon paprika
  • Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Directions:

  1. Place asparagus into a large baking dish and drizzle olive oil evenly over asparagus
  2. Roast asparagus for 15-20 minutes until tender.
  3. While asparagus is roasting, combine panko bread crumbs, paprika, onion powder, and parmesan cheese.
  4. Remove asparagus from oven and lightly sprinkle with seasoned bread crumb mixture.
  5. Return to oven for 5 more minutes, or until bread crumbs begin to lightly brown. Remove from oven and serve.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.