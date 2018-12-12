Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup butter, softened
- 3/4 cup granulated sugar
- 1 large egg 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup finely ground cranberries
- 1/2 cup finely chopped walnuts or pecans
- 1 tablespoon grated orange zest
- 3 tablespoons brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons milk
Directions:
- In a large mixing bowl, combine first four ingredients; beat until light and fluffy, scraping the bowl occasionally.
- Combine the dry ingredients; add to the creamed mixture; refrigerate at least 1 hour.
- In a small bowl, combine cranberries, walnuts and orange peel; set aside.
- On a lightly floured surface, roll dough into a 10-inch square; combine brown sugar and milk; spread over the dough then sprinkle with the cranberry mixture, leaving about a 1/2-inch edge at both ends of the dough; roll up tightly, jelly-roll style.
- Wrap with waxed paper; chill several hours or overnight.
- Pre-heat oven to 375°F. Cut roll into 1/4-inch slices and place on a well-greased cookie sheet.
- Bake for 14-15 minutes, or until edges are light brown.
