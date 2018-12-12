Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cups butter, softened
- 1 1/4 cups granulated sugar
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 2 cups quick cooking rolled oats
- 2 cups chopped macadamia nuts
- 1 cup flaked coconut
Directions:
- In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until fluffy. Stir in vanilla.
- Sift together flour, baking soda, and salt. Stir into the butter mixture.
- Then stir in the oatmeal, macadamia nuts and coconut.
- Divide dough into three portions and roll each portion into a log about 2-1/2 inches in diameter. Wrap each log in plastic wrap and put into the refrigerator to chill for 2 hours, or wrap and freeze for up to 2 months.
- Preheat oven to 325°F. Grease baking sheets or line them with parchment paper or non-stick baking mats. If frozen, let dough sit out at room temperature for 5 minutes.
- Slice each log into 1/4-inch rounds and place about 1 inch apart on prepared baking sheets.
- Bake for 12 to 15 minutes until golden brown.
- Allow to cool for one 1 minute on baking sheet, then remove to wire racks to cool.
