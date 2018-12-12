Macadamia Coconut Icebox Cookies

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 cups butter, softened 
  • 1 1/4 cups granulated sugar 
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract 
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour 
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda 
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt 
  • 2 cups quick cooking rolled oats 
  • 2 cups chopped macadamia nuts 
  • 1 cup flaked coconut

Directions:

  1. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until fluffy. Stir in vanilla.
  2. Sift together flour, baking soda, and salt. Stir into the butter mixture.
  3. Then stir in the oatmeal, macadamia nuts and coconut.
  4. Divide dough into three portions and roll each portion into a log about 2-1/2 inches in diameter. Wrap each log in plastic wrap and put into the refrigerator to chill for 2 hours, or wrap and freeze for up to 2 months.
  5. Preheat oven to 325°F. Grease baking sheets or line them with parchment paper or non-stick baking mats. If frozen, let dough sit out at room temperature for 5 minutes.
  6. Slice each log into 1/4-inch rounds and place about 1 inch apart on prepared baking sheets.
  7. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes until golden brown.
  8. Allow to cool for one 1 minute on baking sheet, then remove to wire racks to cool.

