Ingredients:

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons (2¼ sticks) cold salted butter, cut into ½-inch pieces

½ cup granulated sugar

¼ cup (packed) light brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2¼ cups all-purpose flour

6 ounces semisweet or bittersweet dark chocolate, chopped into small chunks

1 large egg, beaten to blend

Light brown sugar (for rolling)

Flaky sea salt

Directions:

Using an electric mixer and a medium bowl or a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat butter, granulated sugar, brown sugar and vanilla on medium-high speed until super light and fluffy, 3 to 5 minutes. Using a spatula, scrape down sides of bowl. With mixer on low speed, slowly add flour, followed by chocolate chunks, and beat just to blend. Divide dough in half, then place each half on a large piece of plastic wrap. Fold plastic over to cover dough and protect your hands from getting all sticky. Using your hands (just like you’re playing with clay), form dough into a log shape; rolling it on the counter will help you smooth it out, but don’t worry about getting it totally perfect. Each half should form a log that is 2–2¼ inches in diameter. Chill until firm, about 2 hours. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet (two, if you’ve got them) with parchment paper. Brush outside of logs with egg wash. Roll logs in Light brown sugar (this is for those really delicious crispy edges). Slice each log into ½-inch-thick rounds. Arrange on prepared baking sheet about 1 inch apart (they won’t spread much). Sprinkle with sea salt. Bake cookies until edges are just beginning to brown, 12 to 15 minutes. Let cool slightly before eating them all.

Do Ahead: Cookie dough can be made 1 week ahead. Tightly wrap in plastic and chill, or freeze up to 1 month. Cookies can be baked 5 days ahead. Store in plastic wrap or an airtight container.