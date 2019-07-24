Cranberry Rangoons

Ingredients:

  • ¾ cup fresh cranberries
  • 1 fresh jalapeño pepper
  • ¼ cup sugar
  • ¼ cup mayonnaise
  • 10 oz. cream cheese, softened
  • 1 pkg. wonton wrappers
  • 1 Tbsp. vegetable or canola oil
  • salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Seed and roughly chop jalapeño pepper.  Combine cranberries, jalapeño, sugar and mayonnaise in a food processor, process until smooth.  
  2. Divide mixture, reserving half for a dipping sauce.  Blend softened cream cheese, salt and pepper (if desired) into remaining half until smooth.
  3. Lay out four wonton wrappers on a clean cutting board. Spoon 1 teaspoon of the cream cheese mixture in the center of each wrapper.  Brush two adjacent edges of the wonton with water, fold in half to make a triangle.  Press edges to seal.  Set aside on greased or parchment-lined cookie sheet.
  4. Bake in a 400 degree oven for 18-20 minutes, or in an air fryer for 8 minutes, adjusting from top to bottom rack until evenly brown.  Serve warm with reserved dipping sauce.

