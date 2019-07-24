Cranberry Rangoons
Ingredients:
- ¾ cup fresh cranberries
- 1 fresh jalapeño pepper
- ¼ cup sugar
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
- 10 oz. cream cheese, softened
- 1 pkg. wonton wrappers
- 1 Tbsp. vegetable or canola oil
- salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Seed and roughly chop jalapeño pepper. Combine cranberries, jalapeño, sugar and mayonnaise in a food processor, process until smooth.
- Divide mixture, reserving half for a dipping sauce. Blend softened cream cheese, salt and pepper (if desired) into remaining half until smooth.
- Lay out four wonton wrappers on a clean cutting board. Spoon 1 teaspoon of the cream cheese mixture in the center of each wrapper. Brush two adjacent edges of the wonton with water, fold in half to make a triangle. Press edges to seal. Set aside on greased or parchment-lined cookie sheet.
- Bake in a 400 degree oven for 18-20 minutes, or in an air fryer for 8 minutes, adjusting from top to bottom rack until evenly brown. Serve warm with reserved dipping sauce.
