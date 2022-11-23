Cranberry Sweet Rolls
Ingredients:
- 1 roll crescent rolls
- 2 Tbsp. butter, soft
- 1½ cups cranberry relish, drained
- 4 oz. cream cheese, softened
- 2 Tbsp. maple syrup
- 1/2 orange, zested
- 2 Tbsp. orange juice
Directions:
- Roll the crescent rolls into a long rectangle and connect all the seams.
- Spread the dough with 2 tablespoons of soft butter, leaving 1/2-inch around all the edges. Spread the cranberry filling evenly over the butter, leaving 1/2-inch around all the edges.
- Starting on the longer edge, roll up the dough gently but tightly. Cut the dough into 1 1/2-inch rolls using a serrated knife.
- Transfer the rolls to a parchment-lined baking dish.
- Preheat the oven to 400°F.
- Once rolls are ready to bake, pop them into the oven for 15 minutes or until fully baked and golden.
- Remove from the oven and allow to cool in the pan for 5 minutes.
- Remove parchment paper and transfer to a cooling rack to cool further.
- For the cream cheese orange drizzle, place cream cheese, maple syrup, and orange zest in a small bowl. Beat until smooth. Gradually add enough orange juice to make a nice thickish drizzling consistency.
- Drizzle over the warm rolls.
