Cranberry Sweet Rolls

Ingredients:

  • 1 roll crescent rolls
  • 2 Tbsp. butter, soft
  • 1½ cups cranberry relish, drained
  • 4 oz. cream cheese, softened
  • 2 Tbsp. maple syrup
  • 1/2 orange, zested
  • 2 Tbsp. orange juice

Directions:

  1. Roll the crescent rolls into a long rectangle and connect all the seams.
  2. Spread the dough with 2 tablespoons of soft butter, leaving 1/2-inch around all the edges. Spread the cranberry filling evenly over the butter, leaving 1/2-inch around all the edges.
  3. Starting on the longer edge, roll up the dough gently but tightly. Cut the dough into 1 1/2-inch rolls using a serrated knife.
  4. Transfer the rolls to a parchment-lined baking dish.
  5. Preheat the oven to 400°F.
  6. Once rolls are ready to bake, pop them into the oven for 15 minutes or until fully baked and golden.
  7. Remove from the oven and allow to cool in the pan for 5 minutes.
  8. Remove parchment paper and transfer to a cooling rack to cool further.
  9. For the cream cheese orange drizzle, place cream cheese, maple syrup, and orange zest in a small bowl. Beat until smooth. Gradually add enough orange juice to make a nice thickish drizzling consistency.
  10. Drizzle over the warm rolls.

