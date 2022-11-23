LEFTOVER DRESSING MUFFINS
Leftover Dressing Muffins
Ingredients:
- 3 cups prepared stuffing or dressing
- 1 cup chopped turkey or ham pieces
- 1/4 lb. frozen spinach, thawed and water removed
- 6 large eggs
- 2 Tbsp. milk
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. freshly cracked pepper
- 1½ cups Cheddar cheese, or your favorite
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 375°F. Grease a muffin tin with non-stick spray. Thaw and squeeze the spinach dry.
- Add the dressing, turkey, and spinach to a bowl, then stir gently to combine without breaking up the stuffing too much.
- Divide the stuffing mixture between all 12 wells of the muffin tin. Leave the stuffing loosely packed in the cups so that the egg mixture can fill in around the stuffing.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, salt, and pepper.
- Divide the egg mixture among the 12 wells, starting with 2 Tbsp. per muffin and then adding a little bit more until all of the egg mixture has been used. The egg will not fully cover the stuffing; it will puff up as it bakes.
- Top each muffin with a pinch of cheese.
- Bake the muffins for 25-30 minutes or until golden brown.
- Cool and serve or store in an airtight container.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!