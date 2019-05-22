Creamed Green Beans and Potatoes

Creamed Green Beans and Potatoes

Ingredients:

  • 2 Tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 2 Tablespoons flour
  • 1⁄4 teaspoon basil
  • 1⁄4 teaspoon rosemary
  • 1⁄4 teaspoon salt
  • pepper to taste
  • 1 cup nonfat or 1% milk
  • 2 cups frozen green beans
  • 2 cups cooked new potatoes
  • 1⁄2 cup sliced mushrooms

Directions:

  1. Heat oil in a small saucepan; blend in flour.
  2. Slowly add basil, rosemary, salt, pepper, and milk. Cook and stir constantly until thickened.
  3. Add beans, potatoes, and mushrooms and heat through.
  4. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.

