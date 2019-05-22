Creamed Green Beans and Potatoes
Ingredients:
- 2 Tablespoons vegetable oil
- 2 Tablespoons flour
- 1⁄4 teaspoon basil
- 1⁄4 teaspoon rosemary
- 1⁄4 teaspoon salt
- pepper to taste
- 1 cup nonfat or 1% milk
- 2 cups frozen green beans
- 2 cups cooked new potatoes
- 1⁄2 cup sliced mushrooms
Directions:
- Heat oil in a small saucepan; blend in flour.
- Slowly add basil, rosemary, salt, pepper, and milk. Cook and stir constantly until thickened.
- Add beans, potatoes, and mushrooms and heat through.
- Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
