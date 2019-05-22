Seafood Stuffed Mushrooms
Ingredients:
- 1 (8 ounce) package softened cream cheese
- 1 egg yolk
- 1 green onion, chopped
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 pinch salt and ground black pepper to taste
- 1 (6 ounce) can snow crab, drained
- 1 (4 ounce) can small shrimp, drained
- 12 large white mushrooms, stems removed
- 1 cup Italian bread crumbs
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 ℉ (200 ℃). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.
- Place cream cheese, egg yolk, 1 tablespoon bread crumbs, green onion, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, salt, and pepper in the bowl of a mixer. Mix until smooth and evenly blended.
- Fold in the snow crab and shrimp. Stuff the mushrooms with this mixture, and press into the remaining bread crumbs to coat.
- Place onto baking sheet stuffing-side-up once coated. Bake in preheated oven until the mushrooms have softened slightly, 12 to 14 minutes.
- Set oven to Broil, and broil mushrooms for a few minutes until the tops are golden and bubbly.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!