Grilled Chicken Cheddar Casserole with Mushrooms
Ingredients:
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 1 pound penne pasta
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 1/2 tablespoons flour
- 2 1/2 cups fat-free milk
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1/2 teaspoon hot pepper sauce
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon ground white pepper
- 3 tablespoons sliced green onion
- 1/2 cup thinly sliced carrots
- 1 1/2 cups (4 ounces) sliced mushrooms
- 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves, grilled and sliced
- 2 tablespoons bread crumbs
- 1 tablespoon chopped parsley
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 ℉. Spray a 13×9-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.
- Cook and drain pasta according to package directions; keep hot.
- Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Stir in flour and cook 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Whisk in milk, mustard, hot pepper sauce, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper. Cook, stirring constantly, about 10 minutes or until sauce thickens.
- Stir in onion, carrot, mushrooms and Cheddar until cheese is melted. Remove sauce from heat.
- Mix pasta into sauce and pour into prepared pan.
- Arrange sliced grilled chicken over pasta.
- Mix bread crumbs and parsley together and sprinkle over pasta.
- Bake about 25 minutes or until pasta is heated through and edges are bubbling.
