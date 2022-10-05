Creamed Spinach
Ingredients:
- 20 oz. fresh baby spinach
- 3 Tbsp. butter
- 1/2 med. yellow onion, finely chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- ½ cup milk
- ¼ cup heavy cream
- 4 oz. cream cheese
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Pinch cayenne pepper
- 1/2 cup shaved parmesan
Directions:
- In large pot of boiling salted water, cook spinach for 30 seconds. Drain and place in a bowl of ice water.
- When cool enough to handle, drain and squeeze out as much excess water as possible.
- In a large skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Add and onion and cook until soft, 5 minutes.
- Add garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute more. Add milk, heavy cream, and cream cheese to skillet.
- Simmer until cream cheese is melted. Season with salt, pepper, and a pinch of cayenne.
- Add spinach and parmesan and stir to combine.
