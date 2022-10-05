Creamed Spinach

Creamed Spinach

Ingredients:

  • 20 oz. fresh baby spinach
  • 3 Tbsp. butter
  • 1/2 med. yellow onion, finely chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • ½ cup milk
  • ¼ cup heavy cream
  • 4 oz. cream cheese
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Pinch cayenne pepper
  • 1/2 cup shaved parmesan

Directions:

  1. In large pot of boiling salted water, cook spinach for 30 seconds. Drain and place in a bowl of ice water.
  2. When cool enough to handle, drain and squeeze out as much excess water as possible.
  3. In a large skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Add and onion and cook until soft, 5 minutes.
  4. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute more. Add milk, heavy cream, and cream cheese to skillet.
  5. Simmer until cream cheese is melted. Season with salt, pepper, and a pinch of cayenne.
  6. Add spinach and parmesan and stir to combine.

