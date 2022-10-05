Salmon and Spinach Curry
Submitted by: Lydia Sox of Salem, OH
Ingredients:
- 4 salmon filets, fully baked according to directions
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- ½ tsp. cinnamon
- 6 peppercorns
- 1 tsp. cloves
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 1 Tbsp. brown sugar
- 1 cup ripe tomatoes, roughly chopped
- 1 tsp. ginger
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 green chili, finely chopped
- 1 tsp. ground cumin
- ½ tsp. ground coriander
- ¼ tsp. ground turmeric
- ½ tsp. chili powder
- 1 tsp. salt
- 4 Tbsp. butter
- 2 cups fresh spinach
Directions:
- In a large lidded chicken fryer pan, add oil over medium heat.
- Add the cinnamon, peppercorns and cloves. Add onion and brown sugar and cook until translucent, 10 minutes.
- Stir in tomatoes and cook for 5 minutes, until soft.
- Add the ginger, garlic and chili and stir in remaining spices.
- Add butter and stir until melted and everything is incorporated.
- Top mixture with fresh spinach. Turn down the heat to low and cover until spinach wilts, 4-5 minutes.
- Remove from heat, stir well, place the baked salmon in pan for flavor and plate carefully after a few minutes.
- Place salmon on plates and top with spinach tomato mixture.
