Salmon and Spinach Curry

Submitted by: Lydia Sox of Salem, OH

Ingredients:

  • 4 salmon filets, fully baked according to directions
  • 2 Tbsp. olive oil
  • ½ tsp. cinnamon
  • 6 peppercorns
  • 1 tsp. cloves
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 1 Tbsp. brown sugar
  • 1 cup ripe tomatoes, roughly chopped
  • 1 tsp. ginger
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 green chili, finely chopped
  • 1 tsp. ground cumin
  • ½ tsp. ground coriander
  • ¼ tsp. ground turmeric
  • ½ tsp. chili powder
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 4 Tbsp. butter
  • 2 cups fresh spinach

Directions:

  1. In a large lidded chicken fryer pan, add oil over medium heat.
  2. Add the cinnamon, peppercorns and cloves. Add onion and brown sugar and cook until translucent, 10 minutes.
  3. Stir in tomatoes and cook for 5 minutes, until soft.
  4. Add the ginger, garlic and chili and stir in remaining spices.
  5. Add butter and stir until melted and everything is incorporated.
  6. Top mixture with fresh spinach. Turn down the heat to low and cover until spinach wilts, 4-5 minutes.
  7. Remove from heat, stir well, place the baked salmon in pan for flavor and plate carefully after a few minutes.
  8. Place salmon on plates and top with spinach tomato mixture.

