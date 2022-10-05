Spinach-Ricotta Shells
Ingredients:
- 12 jumbo pasta shells
- 1 1/2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 2 tsp. fresh garlic, minced
- 4 cups packed fresh spinach leaves, roughly-chopped
- 12 oz. ricotta cheese
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1/2 cup grated fresh Parmesan cheese, plus more for serving
- 1 large egg
- 2 Tbsp. Italian seasoning
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
- 2 cups marinara sauce
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 375° F.
- Cook the pasta al dente, according to package directions. Drain and set aside.
- Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat, add the garlic and cook until it begins to brown, about a minute or two. Add the spinach and cook, stirring occasionally, until the leaves begin to wilt but are still bright green, about 3 to 4 minutes. The spinach should be reduced by half. Remove from the heat and let cool.
- In a mixing bowl, stir together the spinach, ricotta, mozzarella, Parmesan, egg, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper until thoroughly combined.
- Pour 1/2 cup of the marinara sauce into the bottom of a baking dish sprayed with nonstick spray.
- Stuff each pasta shell with a generous amount of the spinach and ricotta mixture, and place in the baking dish. Cover with the remaining sauce and bake covered with aluminum foil for 30 minutes.
- Remove the foil and continue baking until the top begins to brown and the sauce begins the bubble, another 10-15 minutes. Serve warm with more Parmesan.
Variation: Adding 2 cups cooked shredded chicken to spinach mix is a great option too!
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!