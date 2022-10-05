Spinach-Ricotta Shells

Ingredients:

  • 12 jumbo pasta shells
  • 1 1/2 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 2 tsp. fresh garlic, minced
  • 4 cups packed fresh spinach leaves, roughly-chopped
  • 12 oz. ricotta cheese
  • 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 1/2 cup grated fresh Parmesan cheese, plus more for serving
  • 1 large egg
  • 2 Tbsp. Italian seasoning
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 tsp. black pepper
  • 2 cups marinara sauce

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 375° F.
  2. Cook the pasta al dente, according to package directions. Drain and set aside.
  3. Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat, add the garlic and cook until it begins to brown, about a minute or two. Add the spinach and cook, stirring occasionally, until the leaves begin to wilt but are still bright green, about 3 to 4 minutes. The spinach should be reduced by half. Remove from the heat and let cool.
  4. In a mixing bowl, stir together the spinach, ricotta, mozzarella, Parmesan, egg, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper until thoroughly combined.
  5. Pour 1/2 cup of the marinara sauce into the bottom of a baking dish sprayed with nonstick spray.
  6. Stuff each pasta shell with a generous amount of the spinach and ricotta mixture, and place in the baking dish. Cover with the remaining sauce and bake covered with aluminum foil for 30 minutes.
  7. Remove the foil and continue baking until the top begins to brown and the sauce begins the bubble, another 10-15 minutes. Serve warm with more Parmesan.

Variation: Adding 2 cups cooked shredded chicken to spinach mix is a great option too!

