Lemon Yogurt Cake with Blueberries

Lemon Yogurt Cake with Blueberries

Ingredients:

  • cooking spray
  • 1½ cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • ¼ teaspoon baking soda
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ½ cup white sugar
  • 4½ tablespoons butter, softened
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 (6 ounce) containers lemon-flavored yogurt
  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest
  • 2 cups fresh blueberries

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Coat a 9-inch round cake pan with cooking spray.
  2. Whisk flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt together in a medium mixing bowl.
  3. Combine sugar and butter in another bowl. Beat with an electric mixer until smooth and well combined. Add eggs and vanilla extract; beat well.
  4. Add the flour mixture a little bit at a time, alternating with the lemon yogurt. Make sure to stir well after each addition. Stir in lemon zest.
  5. Pour 1/2 of the batter into the prepared pan. Spread evenly; cover with 1 cup blueberries. Spread remaining batter over the blueberries. Place remaining blueberries on top of the batter.
  6. Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the middle comes out dry, about 50 minutes.

