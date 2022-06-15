Lemon Yogurt Cake with Blueberries
Ingredients:
- cooking spray
- 1½ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon baking soda
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ½ cup white sugar
- 4½ tablespoons butter, softened
- 2 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 (6 ounce) containers lemon-flavored yogurt
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
- 2 cups fresh blueberries
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350°F. Coat a 9-inch round cake pan with cooking spray.
- Whisk flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt together in a medium mixing bowl.
- Combine sugar and butter in another bowl. Beat with an electric mixer until smooth and well combined. Add eggs and vanilla extract; beat well.
- Add the flour mixture a little bit at a time, alternating with the lemon yogurt. Make sure to stir well after each addition. Stir in lemon zest.
- Pour 1/2 of the batter into the prepared pan. Spread evenly; cover with 1 cup blueberries. Spread remaining batter over the blueberries. Place remaining blueberries on top of the batter.
- Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the middle comes out dry, about 50 minutes.
