Ingredients:

  • 3 large russet potatoes
  • 2-3 Tbsp. olive oil
  • salt

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F.
  2. Slice potatoes long ways and then cut into fry-shaped pieces.
  3. Place potatoes in a bowl of cold water and let them soak for at least 20 minutes.
  4. Drain and pat fries dry.
  5. Return to the bowl and toss with the oil until evenly coated. Season with salt.
  6. Spread out on baking sheets so the fries are in a single layer. You might need two sheets to get them spaced out.
  7. Place in the oven and bake 25-30 minutes, turning after 15 minutes. Season and serve hot!

