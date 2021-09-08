Baked French Fries
Ingredients:
- 3 large russet potatoes
- 2-3 Tbsp. olive oil
- salt
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400°F.
- Slice potatoes long ways and then cut into fry-shaped pieces.
- Place potatoes in a bowl of cold water and let them soak for at least 20 minutes.
- Drain and pat fries dry.
- Return to the bowl and toss with the oil until evenly coated. Season with salt.
- Spread out on baking sheets so the fries are in a single layer. You might need two sheets to get them spaced out.
- Place in the oven and bake 25-30 minutes, turning after 15 minutes. Season and serve hot!
