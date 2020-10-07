Crisp Apple Salad With Almonds

Crisp Apple Salad With Almonds

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons Greek yogurt 
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 
  • 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil 
  • ½ teaspoon honey 
  • 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt 
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 
  • 2 Granny Smith apples, cut into 2-inch long sticks 
  • 1 fennel bulb, thinly sliced 
  • 2 scallions (white and light green parts), chopped 
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat leaf parsley 
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint 
  • 2 tablespoon unsalted, roasted almonds, chopped

Directions:

  1. In a bowl, whisk together the yogurt, lemon juice, oil, honey, salt and pepper.
  2. In a medium bowl, combine the apples, fennel, scallions, parsley and mint.
  3. Add the dressing, and toss well to coat. Divide the salad among the plates, and top with the almonds.

