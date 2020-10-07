Crisp Apple Salad With Almonds
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons Greek yogurt
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- ½ teaspoon honey
- 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 2 Granny Smith apples, cut into 2-inch long sticks
- 1 fennel bulb, thinly sliced
- 2 scallions (white and light green parts), chopped
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat leaf parsley
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint
- 2 tablespoon unsalted, roasted almonds, chopped
Directions:
- In a bowl, whisk together the yogurt, lemon juice, oil, honey, salt and pepper.
- In a medium bowl, combine the apples, fennel, scallions, parsley and mint.
- Add the dressing, and toss well to coat. Divide the salad among the plates, and top with the almonds.
