Butternut Apple Crisp
Ingredients:
- 1 small butternut squash (about 1 pound)
- 3 medium tart apples [3″ diameter], peeled and sliced
- 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 3⁄4 cup packed brown sugar
- 1 Tbsp. cornstarch
- 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1⁄2 tsp. salt
Oat Topping Ingredients:
- 1⁄2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1⁄2 cup quick-cooking oats
- 1⁄4 cup brown sugar, packed
- 6 Tbsp. cold butter or margarine
Directions:
- Heat oven to 375˚F.
- Peel squash and cut in half lengthwise; discard seeds. Cut squash into thin slices.
- In a large bowl, toss the squash, apples and lemon juice.
- In a separate bowl, combine the brown sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon and salt; stir into squash mixture.
- Lightly spray or oil 13″ x 9″ x 2″ baking dish. Transfer squash mixture to baking dish. Cover and bake at 375˚F for 20 minutes.
- In a small bowl, combine the flour, oats and brown sugar. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.
- Remove baking dish from oven and sprinkle topping over squash mixture. Return uncovered dish to oven.
- Bake 25 minutes longer or until squash and apples are tender and topping is lightly browned. Serve warm.
- Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
