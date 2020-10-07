Butternut Apple Crisp

By -
0
9

Butternut Apple Crisp

Ingredients:

  • 1 small butternut squash (about 1 pound)
  • 3 medium tart apples [3″ diameter], peeled and sliced
  • 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
  • 3⁄4 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1 Tbsp. cornstarch
  • 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
  • 1⁄2 tsp. salt

Oat Topping Ingredients:

  • 1⁄2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1⁄2 cup quick-cooking oats
  • 1⁄4 cup brown sugar, packed
  • 6 Tbsp. cold butter or margarine

Directions:

  1. Heat oven to 375˚F.
  2. Peel squash and cut in half lengthwise; discard seeds. Cut squash into thin slices.
  3. In a large bowl, toss the squash, apples and lemon juice.
  4. In a separate bowl, combine the brown sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon and salt; stir into squash mixture.
  5. Lightly spray or oil 13″ x 9″ x 2″ baking dish. Transfer squash mixture to baking dish. Cover and bake at 375˚F for 20 minutes.
  6. In a small bowl, combine the flour, oats and brown sugar. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.
  7. Remove baking dish from oven and sprinkle topping over squash mixture. Return uncovered dish to oven.
  8. Bake 25 minutes longer or until squash and apples are tender and topping is lightly browned. Serve warm.
  9. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.