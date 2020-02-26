Crustless Lemon-Honey Cheesecake
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cups plain 2% greek yogurt
- 1 cup non-fat cream cheese
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 1/4 cup plus 1 T honey
- 3 egg whites, (9 T if using the kind in a carton)
- 1/4 cup arrowroot starch or cornstarch
- 1 T lemon zest
- 1/4 cup lemon juice
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Whisk together yogurt and cream cheese in a large bowl. Add remaining ingredients and mix until all ingredients are incorporated. It will look thin and watery, but that’s ok.
- Pour mixture into a greased 8-by-8-inch circle pan (springform is best). Bake in preheated oven for 40 minutes. Remove from oven. Chill in fridge overnight, or for at least 8 hours.
- After chilled, cut into 8 slices and serve. Store leftovers in the fridge.
