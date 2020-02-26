Warm Beer-Cheese Dip

Warm Beer-Cheese Dip

Ingredients:

  • 6 ounces lager or amber-style beer
  • 1 package (8 ounces) Cream Cheese, cut into small cubes
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 3 cups Pepper Jack cheese, shredded
  • Soft or hard pretzels

Directions:

  1. Bring beer just to a boil in a saucepan over medium heat. Reduce heat to low; simmer for 2 minutes.
  2. Whisk in cream cheese and cayenne pepper until smooth. Gradually stir in roasted red pepper jack until melted.
  3. Serve warm with pretzels.

