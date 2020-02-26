Warm Beer-Cheese Dip
Ingredients:
- 6 ounces lager or amber-style beer
- 1 package (8 ounces) Cream Cheese, cut into small cubes
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 3 cups Pepper Jack cheese, shredded
- Soft or hard pretzels
Directions:
- Bring beer just to a boil in a saucepan over medium heat. Reduce heat to low; simmer for 2 minutes.
- Whisk in cream cheese and cayenne pepper until smooth. Gradually stir in roasted red pepper jack until melted.
- Serve warm with pretzels.
