Cookies and Cream Skillet Brownies
Ingredients:
- 1 box (18.3 ounces) fudge brownie mix (+ eggs, sub milk and melted butter for water and oil)
- 1 container (8 ounces) Mascarpone cheese
- 1/2 package (4 ounces) Cream Cheese, softened
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 1 large egg
- 16 chocolate sandwich cookies, divided
- Optional toppings: warmed hot fudge topping, sweetened whipped cream or vanilla ice cream
Directions:
- Heat oven to 350°F.
- Prepare brownie mix according to package directions for batter; add egg(s), and substitute milk for water and melted butter for oil. Set aside.
- Beat the mascarpone, cream cheese, sugar and egg in a large bowl until blended. Crush 10 cookies into crumbs; fold into mascarpone mixture.
- Pour two-thirds of the reserved brownie batter into a greased 10-inch cast-iron skillet; dot with mascarpone mixture. Spread the remaining batter over top. Bake for 25 minutes.
- Meanwhile, cut the remaining cookies into pieces; sprinkle over top. Bake for 10-15 minutes longer or until center is just set. (Take care not to overbake.) Cool in pan on a wire rack for 15 minutes before serving. Garnish with toppings as desired.
