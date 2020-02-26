Cookies and Cream Skillet Brownies

Cookies and Cream Skillet Brownies

Ingredients:

  • 1 box (18.3 ounces) fudge brownie mix (+ eggs, sub milk and melted butter for water and oil)
  • 1 container (8 ounces) Mascarpone cheese
  • 1/2 package (4 ounces) Cream Cheese, softened
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 1 large egg
  • 16 chocolate sandwich cookies, divided
  • Optional toppings: warmed hot fudge topping, sweetened whipped cream or vanilla ice cream

Directions:

  1. Heat oven to 350°F.
  2. Prepare brownie mix according to package directions for batter; add egg(s), and substitute milk for water and melted butter for oil. Set aside.
  3. Beat the mascarpone, cream cheese, sugar and egg in a large bowl until blended. Crush 10 cookies into crumbs; fold into mascarpone mixture.
  4. Pour two-thirds of the reserved brownie batter into a greased 10-inch cast-iron skillet; dot with mascarpone mixture. Spread the remaining batter over top. Bake for 25 minutes.
  5. Meanwhile, cut the remaining cookies into pieces; sprinkle over top. Bake for 10-15 minutes longer or until center is just set. (Take care not to overbake.) Cool in pan on a wire rack for 15 minutes before serving. Garnish with toppings as desired.

