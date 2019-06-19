Cucumber-Melon Smoothie
Ingredients:
- 2 cups plain Greek yogurt
- 1/3 cup honey
- 3 cups chopped honeydew melon
- 2 med. cucumbers, peeled, seeded and chopped
- 1 to 2 Tbsp. fresh mint leaves, optional
- 2 cups crushed ice cubes
Directions:
- Place half of each of the following in a blender: yogurt, honey, melon, cucumber and, if desired, mint. Cover; process until blended. Add 1 cup ice; cover and process until smooth.
- Pour into three glasses; repeat with remaining ingredients.
