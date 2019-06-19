Cucumber-Melon Smoothie

Cucumber-Melon Smoothie

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups plain Greek yogurt
  • 1/3 cup honey
  • 3 cups chopped honeydew melon 
  • 2 med. cucumbers, peeled, seeded and chopped
  • 1 to 2 Tbsp. fresh mint leaves, optional
  • 2 cups crushed ice cubes

Directions:

  1. Place half of each of the following in a blender: yogurt, honey, melon, cucumber and, if desired, mint. Cover; process until blended. Add 1 cup ice; cover and process until smooth.
  2. Pour into three glasses; repeat with remaining ingredients.

