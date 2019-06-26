Hearty Beef Goulash

Hearty Beef Goulash

Ingredients:

  • 1 tbsp. oil
  • 2 slices of bacon, chopped
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 2 carrots, sliced
  • 2 medium onions, sliced
  • 1 green bell pepper, sliced
  • 3 oz. whole small mushrooms
  • 1 1/2 lb. stewing beef, cubed
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 3 tbsp. paprika
  • 1 cup beef broth
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 cup Milk
  • 1 tbsp. all-purpose flour
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

Directions:

  1. Heat oil in a skillet; add bacon and cook until lightly browned; remove with a slotted spoon to a large pot.
  2. Add garlic, carrots, onions, bell pepper and mushrooms to skillet and stir over medium heat for 5 min; remove and add to pot.
  3. Toss beef chunks in flour; sauté, adding more oil if necessary; add to vegetables.
  4. Mix paprika well into meat and vegetable mixture; stir in broth and bay leaf; bring slowly to a boil. Lower heat; simmer, covered, until meat is tender, about 1 1/2 hours.
  5. Add milk, mixed with remaining flour. Cook, stirring over medium heat until sauce is thickened. Season to taste.

